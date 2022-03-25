CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP) versus Riskified (NYSE:RSKD) Head to Head Contrast

CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP – Get Rating) and Riskified (NYSE:RSKD – Get Rating) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, valuation, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares CoStar Group and Riskified’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CoStar Group $1.94 billion 13.70 $292.56 million $0.75 90.16 Riskified $229.14 million 4.42 -$178.88 million N/A N/A

CoStar Group has higher revenue and earnings than Riskified.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

94.7% of CoStar Group shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 21.6% of Riskified shares are held by institutional investors. 1.4% of CoStar Group shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for CoStar Group and Riskified, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score CoStar Group 0 0 9 0 3.00 Riskified 1 2 5 0 2.50

CoStar Group currently has a consensus target price of $76.75, suggesting a potential upside of 13.80%. Riskified has a consensus target price of $13.14, suggesting a potential upside of 104.40%. Given Riskified’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Riskified is more favorable than CoStar Group.

Profitability

This table compares CoStar Group and Riskified’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CoStar Group 15.05% 7.13% 5.59% Riskified -75.96% -49.24% -27.27%

Summary

CoStar Group beats Riskified on 10 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

CoStar Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

CoStar Group, Inc. provides commercial real estate information, analytics, and online marketplaces to the commercial real estate and related business communities. The firm’s suite of online services enables clients to analyze, interpret and gain unmatched insight on commercial property values and market conditions. Its brands include CoStar, which is the largest provider of CRE research and real-time data, LoopNet, which is the most heavily trafficked mobile and online real estate marketplace, Apartments.com, which is the rental home resource for renters, property managers and owners, STR, which provides performance benchmarking and comparative analytics to the hotel industry, BizBuySell, which is the online marketplace for businesses-for-sales, and Lands of America, which is the operator of online marketplaces for rural real estate. The company was founded by Andrew C. Florance and Michael R. Klein in 1987 and is headquartered in Washington, DC.

Riskified Company Profile (Get Rating)

Riskified Ltd. provides fraud management platform enabling frictionless eCommerce. The company’s platform identifies the individual behind each online interaction, helping merchants Riskified’s customers eliminate risk and uncertainty from their business. Riskified Ltd. is based in NEW YORK.

