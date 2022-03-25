Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) Stake Lifted by Busey Wealth Management

Busey Wealth Management increased its stake in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) by 5.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,690 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 186 shares during the period. Busey Wealth Management’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $2,095,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Clarity Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Clarity Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 10,805 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $6,134,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Railway Pension Investments Ltd lifted its stake in Costco Wholesale by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Railway Pension Investments Ltd now owns 304,042 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $172,605,000 after purchasing an additional 4,700 shares during the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC lifted its stake in Costco Wholesale by 96.4% during the fourth quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 1,292 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $733,000 after purchasing an additional 634 shares during the last quarter. PDS Planning Inc lifted its stake in Costco Wholesale by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. PDS Planning Inc now owns 1,043 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $592,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Ocean LLC lifted its stake in Costco Wholesale by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 1,891 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,074,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.74% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:COST traded up $4.09 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $558.11. The stock had a trading volume of 1,614,151 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,596,734. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 1-year low of $337.27 and a 1-year high of $571.49. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $518.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $509.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $247.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.97, a PEG ratio of 4.87 and a beta of 0.67.

Costco Wholesale ( NASDAQ:COST Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The retailer reported $2.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.74 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $51.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.51 billion. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.62% and a return on equity of 30.10%. Costco Wholesale’s revenue was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.14 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 12.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 4th were given a $0.79 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 3rd. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.57%. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio is 25.46%.

Several research firms recently commented on COST. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $590.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $482.00 to $491.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Argus upped their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $515.00 to $610.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $510.00 to $570.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $560.00 to $580.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $551.89.

In other news, Director Kenneth D. Denman sold 250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $554.67, for a total transaction of $138,667.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Roland Michael Vachris sold 3,318 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $492.45, for a total transaction of $1,633,949.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Costco Wholesale Corp. engages in the operation of membership warehouses. The firm’s product categories include food and sundries, hardlines, fresh foods, softlines, and ancillary. It operates through the following segments: United States Operations, Canadian Operations, and Other International Operations.

