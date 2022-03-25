Coupa Software Incorporated (NASDAQ:COUP) Insider Todd R. Ford Sells 2,961 Shares

Coupa Software Incorporated (NASDAQ:COUP – Get Rating) insider Todd R. Ford sold 2,961 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.75, for a total value of $292,398.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ COUP opened at $104.87 on Friday. Coupa Software Incorporated has a 1-year low of $64.79 and a 1-year high of $283.38. The business has a 50-day moving average of $117.14 and a 200-day moving average of $175.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The company has a market capitalization of $7.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.40 and a beta of 1.46.

Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, March 14th. The technology company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.14. Coupa Software had a negative return on equity of 13.88% and a negative net margin of 52.26%. The company had revenue of $193.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $186.18 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.82) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 18.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Coupa Software Incorporated will post -2.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on COUP. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Coupa Software from $190.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on Coupa Software from $210.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. Piper Sandler lowered Coupa Software from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $230.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. dropped their target price on Coupa Software from $325.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their target price on Coupa Software from $195.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Coupa Software currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $148.29.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of COUP. Montag A & Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in Coupa Software by 336.8% in the fourth quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 166 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Coupa Software in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Standard Family Office LLC purchased a new position in Coupa Software in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Coupa Software in the third quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Coupa Software in the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000.

About Coupa Software (Get Rating)

Coupa Software, Inc engages in the provision of business spend management (BSM) solutions. Its products include invoice, expense, pay, spend analysis, strategic sourcing, contract management contingent workforce, and supplier management. The company was founded by Noah Eisner and Dave Stephens in 2006 and is headquartered in San Mateo, CA.

