Coupang (NYSE:CPNG) Upgraded by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft to Buy

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Coupang (NYSE:CPNG – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Tuesday, Marketbeat.com reports.
Several other research firms have also issued reports on CPNG. Mizuho dropped their target price on Coupang from $32.00 to $28.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Coupang from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday, January 14th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded Coupang from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Coupang presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $43.50.
Coupang stock opened at $18.92 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. Coupang has a 1-year low of $15.27 and a 1-year high of $50.50. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.60. The company has a market cap of $33.22 billion and a P/E ratio of -13.51.
In other news, major shareholder Svf Investments (Uk) Ltd sold 50,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.87, for a total value of $1,043,500,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CTO Thuan Pham sold 120,233 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.67, for a total value of $3,326,847.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 50,121,422 shares of company stock worth $1,046,857,167.
Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Montag A & Associates Inc. grew its position in shares of Coupang by 49.4% in the third quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 1,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 411 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp grew its position in shares of Coupang by 3.7% in the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 12,872 shares of the company’s stock valued at $359,000 after purchasing an additional 456 shares during the last quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management grew its position in shares of Coupang by 8.0% in the third quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 8,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $239,000 after purchasing an additional 636 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its position in Coupang by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 28,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $832,000 after buying an additional 665 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its position in Coupang by 9.1% during the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 8,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $230,000 after buying an additional 691 shares in the last quarter. 71.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Coupang, Inc owns and operates in e-commerce business through its mobile applications and Internet websites primarily in South Korea. It sells various products and services in the categories of home goods and dÃ©cor products, apparel, beauty products, fresh food and groceries, sporting goods, electronics, and everyday consumables, as well as travel, and restaurant order and delivery services.
