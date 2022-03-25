Cousins Properties Incorporated (NYSE:CUZ) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.67 Per Share

Brokerages expect Cousins Properties Incorporated (NYSE:CUZ – Get Rating) to announce $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Cousins Properties’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.66 and the highest is $0.69. Cousins Properties reported earnings per share of $0.69 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 2.9%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Cousins Properties will report full-year earnings of $2.73 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.72 to $2.74. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $2.94 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.90 to $2.97. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Cousins Properties.

Cousins Properties (NYSE:CUZ – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.93. Cousins Properties had a net margin of 36.90% and a return on equity of 6.18%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.68 EPS.

Several equities analysts have commented on CUZ shares. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Cousins Properties from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. StockNews.com lowered Cousins Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 17th.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Cohen & Steers Inc. grew its position in Cousins Properties by 976.6% during the 3rd quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 7,606,954 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $283,663,000 after acquiring an additional 6,900,384 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Cousins Properties by 757.4% in the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 3,555,484 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $132,584,000 after acquiring an additional 3,140,794 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Cousins Properties in the 4th quarter valued at about $56,923,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Cousins Properties by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,018,135 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $766,051,000 after acquiring an additional 752,480 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of Cousins Properties by 1,456.4% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 693,875 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,875,000 after buying an additional 649,293 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CUZ traded up $0.70 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $39.84. The company had a trading volume of 22,983 shares, compared to its average volume of 933,572. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $38.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $39.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.18, a P/E/G ratio of 4.04 and a beta of 1.01. Cousins Properties has a 52-week low of $33.83 and a 52-week high of $42.41.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 5th will be given a $0.32 dividend. This is a positive change from Cousins Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 4th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.21%. Cousins Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 66.31%.

Cousins Properties, Inc engages in the development, acquisition, leasing and management of real estate assets. It invests in urban office towers located in Sunbelt markets. The company was founded by Thomas G. Cousins in 1958 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

