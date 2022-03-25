Credit Suisse Group Boosts NIKE (NYSE:NKE) Price Target to $165.00

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) had its target price raised by Credit Suisse Group from $160.00 to $165.00 in a research note published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the footwear maker’s stock.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Cowen reduced their target price on shares of NIKE from $192.00 to $144.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $172.00 target price on shares of NIKE and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Telsey Advisory Group reduced their target price on shares of NIKE from $190.00 to $165.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of NIKE from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $180.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. Finally, HSBC lowered shares of NIKE from a buy rating to a hold rating and reduced their target price for the company from $184.00 to $182.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $170.86.

Shares of NYSE:NKE opened at $132.08 on Tuesday. NIKE has a 12 month low of $116.75 and a 12 month high of $179.10. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $137.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $153.81. The company has a quick ratio of 2.33, a current ratio of 3.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The firm has a market cap of $208.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.58, a P/E/G ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.97.

NIKE ( NYSE:NKE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 21st. The footwear maker reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.16. NIKE had a net margin of 13.32% and a return on equity of 45.73%. The firm had revenue of $10.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.61 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.90 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that NIKE will post 3.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.305 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 4th. This represents a $1.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.92%. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.94%.

In other news, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 100,000 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.39, for a total value of $14,639,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 3.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. bought a new position in shares of NIKE in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Aquire Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of NIKE in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Horan Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of NIKE in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Sycomore Asset Management bought a new position in shares of NIKE in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of NIKE in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Institutional investors own 64.58% of the company’s stock.

NIKE, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, equipment, and services. It operates through the following segments: North America, Europe, Middle East & Africa, Greater China, Asia Pacific & Latin America, Global Brand Divisions, Converse, and Corporate.

