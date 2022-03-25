Credit Suisse Group Cuts Traeger (NYSE:COOK) Price Target to $11.00

Traeger (NYSE:COOK – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by Credit Suisse Group from $14.00 to $11.00 in a report released on Thursday, Marketbeat.com reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Traeger from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. Telsey Advisory Group decreased their price target on shares of Traeger from $28.00 to $20.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Traeger from $17.00 to $10.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Traeger from a buy rating to a hold rating and decreased their price target for the company from $26.00 to $7.50 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Traeger from $26.00 to $10.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $14.83.

Get Traeger alerts:

Shares of COOK opened at $7.76 on Thursday. Traeger has a 1-year low of $6.82 and a 1-year high of $32.59. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.84.

Traeger ( NYSE:COOK Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 23rd. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.17. Traeger had a negative net margin of 7.85% and a negative return on equity of 2.85%. The firm had revenue of $174.93 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $156.80 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 30.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Traeger will post -0.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board acquired a new stake in Traeger during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $516,826,000. Capital World Investors acquired a new stake in shares of Traeger during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $90,296,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Traeger during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,329,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Traeger during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $24,729,000. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in shares of Traeger during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $24,513,000. 45.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Traeger (Get Rating)

Traeger Inc provides wood pellet grill. The company’s pellet grills utilize wood-fired convection power, owners can grill, smoke, bake, roast, braise and barbecue meals on one cooking system. Traeger Inc is headquartered in Salt Lake City.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Traeger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Traeger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.