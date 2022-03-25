Crescent Grove Advisors LLC Acquires New Holdings in DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM)

Crescent Grove Advisors LLC bought a new stake in DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 460 shares of the medical device company’s stock, valued at approximately $247,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp purchased a new position in DexCom in the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in DexCom by 45.1% in the 3rd quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 74 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in DexCom by 77.3% in the 3rd quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. now owns 78 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional lifted its holdings in DexCom by 29.0% in the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 89 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners lifted its holdings in DexCom by 586.7% in the 4th quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 103 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.14% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Steven Robert Pacelli sold 250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $416.77, for a total transaction of $104,192.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Kevin R. Sayer sold 22,674 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $435.56, for a total transaction of $9,875,887.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 31,690 shares of company stock valued at $13,765,547 in the last ninety days. 0.52% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:DXCM opened at $468.39 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.62, a current ratio of 5.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. DexCom, Inc. has a 52-week low of $318.45 and a 52-week high of $659.45. The company has a 50 day moving average of $421.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $513.14. The company has a market capitalization of $45.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 302.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 40.64 and a beta of 0.90.

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The medical device company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by ($0.18). DexCom had a net margin of 6.32% and a return on equity of 12.87%. The firm had revenue of $698.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $698.66 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.91 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 22.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that DexCom, Inc. will post 3.39 earnings per share for the current year.

DXCM has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. BTIG Research upgraded shares of DexCom from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $535.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of DexCom from $618.00 to $538.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of DexCom from $660.00 to $630.00 in a report on Friday, February 11th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of DexCom from $570.00 to $514.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of DexCom from $625.00 to $560.00 in a report on Friday, February 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $565.33.

DexCom, Inc is a medical device manufacturing company, which engages in the design, development and commercialization of glucose monitoring systems for ambulatory use by people with diabetes. Its products include Dexcom G6 CGM System, DexCom G6 CGM System for Medicare, Software and Mobile apps. The company was founded by John F.

