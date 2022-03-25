Crescent Grove Advisors LLC Has $267,000 Holdings in General Electric (NYSE:GE)

Crescent Grove Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Rating) by 20.8% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,820 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 485 shares during the quarter. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC’s holdings in General Electric were worth $267,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its position in shares of General Electric by 14.9% in the fourth quarter. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 4,326 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $409,000 after purchasing an additional 562 shares in the last quarter. Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of General Electric by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC now owns 9,478 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $895,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in General Electric by 8.7% in the fourth quarter. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,075 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $385,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL increased its position in General Electric by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 12,111 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,144,000 after buying an additional 501 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Altfest L J & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in General Electric by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. now owns 4,074 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $385,000 after buying an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and set a $99.00 price objective on shares of General Electric in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Barclays lowered their price target on General Electric from $122.00 to $116.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of General Electric from $125.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of General Electric from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $94.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of General Electric from $113.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, General Electric currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $119.60.

Shares of NYSE GE opened at $94.12 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $95.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $98.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $103.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.11, a PEG ratio of 4.23 and a beta of 0.96. General Electric has a one year low of $85.29 and a one year high of $116.17.

General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The conglomerate reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $20.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.32 billion. General Electric had a negative net margin of 8.80% and a positive return on equity of 6.62%. The firm’s revenue was down 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.64 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that General Electric will post 3.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 8th will be given a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 7th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.34%. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -5.14%.

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company in Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through four segments: Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, and Healthcare segments. The Power segment offers gas and steam turbines, full balance of plant, upgrade, and service solutions, as well as data-leveraging software for power generation, industrial, government, and other customers.

