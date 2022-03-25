Crescent Grove Advisors LLC Makes New $628,000 Investment in Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL)

Crescent Grove Advisors LLC bought a new position in Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 14,134 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $628,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Arch Capital Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $244,000. Denali Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Arch Capital Group by 17.8% in the fourth quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 18,500 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $822,000 after acquiring an additional 2,800 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Arch Capital Group by 37.9% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 7,335 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $323,000 after acquiring an additional 2,017 shares in the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new position in shares of Arch Capital Group in the fourth quarter worth $96,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Arch Capital Group by 53.6% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 250,990 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $11,147,000 after purchasing an additional 87,536 shares in the last quarter. 90.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ACGL opened at $47.13 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.59. The company has a market capitalization of $17.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.99, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 0.85. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $46.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $43.67. Arch Capital Group Ltd. has a 1 year low of $36.53 and a 1 year high of $49.15.

Arch Capital Group ( NASDAQ:ACGL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The insurance provider reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $2.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.26 billion. Arch Capital Group had a net margin of 23.32% and a return on equity of 11.51%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.56 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Arch Capital Group Ltd. will post 4.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Arch Capital Group from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Arch Capital Group from $49.00 to $57.00 in a report on Friday, February 11th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Arch Capital Group from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Arch Capital Group from $49.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, JMP Securities upped their target price on shares of Arch Capital Group from $50.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.60.

In related news, CFO Francois Morin sold 12,351 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.36, for a total transaction of $572,592.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

Arch Capital Group Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, reinsurance, and mortgage insurance products worldwide. The company's Insurance segment offers primary and excess casualty coverages; loss sensitive primary casualty insurance programs; collateral protection, debt cancellation, and service contract reimbursement products; directors' and officers' liability, errors and omissions liability, employment practices and fiduciary liability, crime, professional indemnity, and other financial related coverages; medical professional and general liability insurance coverages; and workers' compensation and umbrella liability, as well as commercial automobile and inland marine products.

