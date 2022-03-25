Crescent Grove Advisors LLC Purchases 299 Shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Crescent Grove Advisors LLC increased its position in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) by 35.1% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,152 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after buying an additional 299 shares during the quarter. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $309,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC bought a new stake in McDonald’s in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC lifted its position in McDonald’s by 50.0% in the 3rd quarter. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC now owns 123 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in McDonald’s in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Guidance Point Advisors LLC purchased a new position in McDonald’s in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, PFG Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in McDonald’s in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Institutional investors own 67.23% of the company’s stock.

Get McDonald's alerts:

In other news, Director Catherine M. Engelbert bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 28th. The shares were bought at an average price of $244.18 per share, with a total value of $244,180.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:MCD opened at $240.26 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $178.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.93, a PEG ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.61. McDonald’s Co. has a 1 year low of $217.68 and a 1 year high of $271.15. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $246.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $249.98.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The fast-food giant reported $2.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.31 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $6.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.03 billion. McDonald’s had a net margin of 32.49% and a negative return on equity of 119.62%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.70 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that McDonald’s Co. will post 10.07 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st were issued a $1.38 dividend. This represents a $5.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 28th. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio is 54.98%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of McDonald’s in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on McDonald’s from $284.00 to $287.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Argus lifted their price target on McDonald’s from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 30th. Northcoast Research cut McDonald’s from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $297.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised McDonald’s from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $232.00 to $282.00 in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $279.75.

McDonald’s Company Profile (Get Rating)

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer hamburgers and cheeseburgers, chicken sandwiches and nuggets, wraps, fries, salads, oatmeal, shakes, desserts, sundaes, soft serve cones, bakery items, soft drinks, coffee, and beverages and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu, including biscuit and bagel sandwiches, breakfast burritos, hotcakes, and other sandwiches.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for McDonald's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McDonald's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.