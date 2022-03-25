Crescent Grove Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 6,974 U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

Crescent Grove Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 6,974 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $395,000.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in USB. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC acquired a new position in shares of U.S. Bancorp in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of U.S. Bancorp in the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of U.S. Bancorp in the 3rd quarter valued at $40,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of U.S. Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of U.S. Bancorp in the 3rd quarter valued at $44,000. Institutional investors own 73.89% of the company’s stock.

U.S. Bancorp stock opened at $56.05 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $57.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $58.33. U.S. Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $52.44 and a fifty-two week high of $63.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $83.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.99, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.72.

U.S. Bancorp ( NYSE:USB Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.11 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $5.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.74 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 16.42% and a net margin of 33.14%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.95 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.28%. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 36.08%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $70.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Odeon Capital Group upgraded shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of U.S. Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $73.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Stephens cut shares of U.S. Bancorp from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $68.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $68.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $64.19.

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional organizations, governmental entities and other financial institutions in the United States. It operates in Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support segments.

