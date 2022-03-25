Crescent Grove Advisors LLC Sells 20,762 Shares of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGSB)

Crescent Grove Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGSB – Get Rating) by 61.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,060 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,762 shares during the period. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF were worth $704,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Ramsay Stattman Vela & Price Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth $6,556,000. Pinkerton Retirement Specialists LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 10.0% in the fourth quarter. Pinkerton Retirement Specialists LLC now owns 108,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,819,000 after acquiring an additional 9,816 shares during the period. Vision Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Vision Capital Management Inc. now owns 247,639 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,343,000 after acquiring an additional 3,987 shares during the period. CFM Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 10.2% in the fourth quarter. CFM Wealth Partners LLC now owns 14,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $760,000 after acquiring an additional 1,307 shares during the period. Finally, Astor Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 12,144.5% in the fourth quarter. Astor Investment Management LLC now owns 88,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,743,000 after acquiring an additional 87,319 shares during the period.

NASDAQ IGSB opened at $51.69 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $52.67 and its 200 day moving average is $53.68. iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $51.60 and a fifty-two week high of $55.00.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 2nd were given a dividend of $0.068 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 1st. This is an increase from iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.06. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.58%.

