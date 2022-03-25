Crest Nicholson (LON:CRST) Given New GBX 310 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Crest Nicholson (LON:CRST – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 390 ($5.13) to GBX 310 ($4.08) in a report published on Friday, Marketbeat reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on CRST. Peel Hunt reaffirmed an add rating and set a GBX 460 ($6.06) price target on shares of Crest Nicholson in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a buy rating and set a GBX 410 ($5.40) price target on shares of Crest Nicholson in a report on Monday, January 31st. Barclays reiterated an overweight rating and set a GBX 430 ($5.66) price objective on shares of Crest Nicholson in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a buy rating and set a GBX 436 ($5.74) price objective on shares of Crest Nicholson in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Liberum Capital reiterated a buy rating and set a GBX 425 ($5.60) price objective on shares of Crest Nicholson in a research note on Monday, March 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 422.63 ($5.56).

Shares of Crest Nicholson stock opened at GBX 274 ($3.61) on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 308.01 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 346.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.37, a current ratio of 3.21 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The company has a market capitalization of £703.96 million and a PE ratio of 9.96. Crest Nicholson has a 1-year low of GBX 247 ($3.25) and a 1-year high of GBX 469 ($6.17).

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 17th will be paid a GBX 9.50 ($0.13) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 17th. This is a positive change from Crest Nicholson’s previous dividend of $4.10. Crest Nicholson’s payout ratio is presently 0.15%.

In other news, insider Peter Truscott bought 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 27th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 308 ($4.05) per share, for a total transaction of £92,400 ($121,642.97). Also, insider David Arnold bought 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 19th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 348 ($4.58) per share, for a total transaction of £10,440 ($13,744.08). In the last ninety days, insiders purchased 43,000 shares of company stock valued at $13,194,000.

Crest Nicholson Holdings plc builds homes in the United Kingdom. It develops and sells apartments, houses, and regeneration schemes, as well as commercial properties. The company serves first-time buyers, families, and investors. Crest Nicholson Holdings plc was founded in 1963 and is headquartered in Chertsey, the United Kingdom.

