Crew Energy (TSE:CR) Given New C$6.50 Price Target at Raymond James

Crew Energy (TSE:CR – Get Rating) had its target price boosted by analysts at Raymond James from C$6.00 to C$6.50 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ target price would indicate a potential upside of 58.15% from the company’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Scotiabank lifted their target price on shares of Crew Energy from C$4.50 to C$6.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Crew Energy from C$4.50 to C$5.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$4.50.

CR stock traded up C$0.25 during trading on Friday, reaching C$4.11. The company had a trading volume of 1,315,439 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,274,038. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of C$3.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$3.13. The company has a market cap of C$626.69 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.87, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.45. Crew Energy has a twelve month low of C$0.88 and a twelve month high of C$4.16.

In other news, Director John Albert Brussa acquired 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 24th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$3.03 per share, with a total value of C$75,750.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 1,551,293 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$4,700,417.79.

Crew Energy Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas, condensate, and natural gas liquids in Canada. It primarily holds interests in the Septimus/West Septimus, Tower, Groundbirch/Monias, Attachie, and Portage assets comprising approximately 438 net sections with condensate, light oil, liquids-rich natural gas, and dry gas reserves located in the Montney area situated to the south and west of Fort St.

