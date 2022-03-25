Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRNX) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.57 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRNX – Get Rating) will report earnings per share of ($0.57) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have made estimates for Crinetics Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.62) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.51). Crinetics Pharmaceuticals reported earnings of ($0.66) per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 13.6%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Crinetics Pharmaceuticals will report full year earnings of ($2.66) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.73) to ($2.59). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of ($2.54) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.64) to ($2.43). Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Crinetics Pharmaceuticals.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. JMP Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $43.00 price objective on shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Crinetics Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Crinetics Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $35.33.

In related news, insider Stephen F. Betz sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.95, for a total transaction of $83,850.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, insider Stephen F. Betz sold 4,168 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.29, for a total value of $97,072.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 33,993 shares of company stock worth $741,186 over the last ninety days. 7.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in Crinetics Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth about $43,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in Crinetics Pharmaceuticals by 14.5% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 148,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,796,000 after purchasing an additional 18,842 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in Crinetics Pharmaceuticals by 15.6% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 546,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,300,000 after purchasing an additional 73,871 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Crinetics Pharmaceuticals by 30.0% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 195,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,694,000 after purchasing an additional 45,169 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG increased its position in Crinetics Pharmaceuticals by 36.2% in the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 14,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $269,000 after purchasing an additional 3,798 shares during the last quarter. 80.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals stock traded down $0.09 during trading on Friday, hitting $19.25. The stock had a trading volume of 4,184 shares, compared to its average volume of 235,265. The firm has a market cap of $914.38 million, a P/E ratio of -6.98 and a beta of 1.45. The business has a fifty day moving average of $19.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.67. Crinetics Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $14.84 and a fifty-two week high of $28.95.

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a clinical stage pharmaceutical company focused on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel therapeutics for rare endocrine diseases and endocrine-related tumors. Its product candidate, CRN00808, is an oral nonpeptide somatostatin agonist for the treatment of acromegaly.

