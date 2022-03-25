Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRNX) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.57 Per Share

Posted by on Mar 25th, 2022

Equities research analysts expect that Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRNXGet Rating) will report earnings per share of ($0.57) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have made estimates for Crinetics Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.62) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.51). Crinetics Pharmaceuticals reported earnings of ($0.66) per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 13.6%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Crinetics Pharmaceuticals will report full year earnings of ($2.66) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.73) to ($2.59). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of ($2.54) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.64) to ($2.43). Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Crinetics Pharmaceuticals.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. JMP Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $43.00 price objective on shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Crinetics Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Crinetics Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $35.33.

In related news, insider Stephen F. Betz sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.95, for a total transaction of $83,850.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Stephen F. Betz sold 4,168 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.29, for a total value of $97,072.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 33,993 shares of company stock worth $741,186 over the last ninety days. 7.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in Crinetics Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth about $43,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in Crinetics Pharmaceuticals by 14.5% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 148,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,796,000 after purchasing an additional 18,842 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in Crinetics Pharmaceuticals by 15.6% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 546,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,300,000 after purchasing an additional 73,871 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Crinetics Pharmaceuticals by 30.0% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 195,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,694,000 after purchasing an additional 45,169 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG increased its position in Crinetics Pharmaceuticals by 36.2% in the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 14,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $269,000 after purchasing an additional 3,798 shares during the last quarter. 80.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals stock traded down $0.09 during trading on Friday, hitting $19.25. The stock had a trading volume of 4,184 shares, compared to its average volume of 235,265. The firm has a market cap of $914.38 million, a P/E ratio of -6.98 and a beta of 1.45. The business has a fifty day moving average of $19.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.67. Crinetics Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $14.84 and a fifty-two week high of $28.95.

About Crinetics Pharmaceuticals (Get Rating)

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a clinical stage pharmaceutical company focused on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel therapeutics for rare endocrine diseases and endocrine-related tumors. Its product candidate, CRN00808, is an oral nonpeptide somatostatin agonist for the treatment of acromegaly.

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Crinetics Pharmaceuticals (CRNX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Crinetics Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRNX)

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crinetics Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.