Croda International (OTCMKTS:COIHD) Hits New 12-Month High at $50.16

Croda International Plc (OTCMKTS:COIHD – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $50.16 and last traded at $50.16, with a volume of 75272 shares. The stock had previously closed at $49.52.
The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $49.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $57.81. The stock has a market cap of $12.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.39, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.53.
Croda International Company Profile (OTCMKTS:COIHD)
