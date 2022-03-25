Croda International (OTCMKTS:COIHD) Hits New 12-Month High at $50.16

Croda International Plc (OTCMKTS:COIHD – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $50.16 and last traded at $50.16, with a volume of 75272 shares. The stock had previously closed at $49.52.

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $49.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $57.81. The stock has a market cap of $12.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.39, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.53.

Croda International Company Profile (OTCMKTS:COIHD)

Croda International Plc creates, makes, and sells specialty chemicals in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, Asia, and Latin America. The company operates in four segments: Personal Care, Life Sciences, Performance Technologies, and Industrial Chemicals. It offers adhesives; crop protection additives and adjuvants, seed enhancement and animal health chemicals, chemical bio-stimulants, and specialty additives for agricultural films; and lubricant additives, coatings and polymers, vehicle cleaning chemicals, and products for automotive textiles and fibers, as well as specialty additives for plastics, and battery and catalyst industries.

