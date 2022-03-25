CrossAmerica Partners (NYSE:CAPL) Raised to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of CrossAmerica Partners (NYSE:CAPL – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Tuesday morning.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on CrossAmerica Partners from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded CrossAmerica Partners from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd.

Shares of NYSE CAPL opened at $22.03 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $834.87 million, a PE ratio of 37.98 and a beta of 1.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.33. CrossAmerica Partners has a 52-week low of $17.27 and a 52-week high of $23.24. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $20.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.32.

CrossAmerica Partners ( NYSE:CAPL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 28th. The oil and gas company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.11. CrossAmerica Partners had a return on equity of 31.20% and a net margin of 0.60%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.24 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that CrossAmerica Partners will post 0.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 3rd were issued a $0.525 dividend. This represents a $2.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 2nd. CrossAmerica Partners’s payout ratio is currently 362.08%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in CrossAmerica Partners by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 689,512 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $13,142,000 after acquiring an additional 21,851 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of CrossAmerica Partners by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 244,593 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,662,000 after purchasing an additional 8,948 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of CrossAmerica Partners by 2.3% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 185,109 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,682,000 after purchasing an additional 4,200 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of CrossAmerica Partners by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 152,873 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,914,000 after purchasing an additional 2,618 shares in the last quarter. Finally, U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of CrossAmerica Partners during the third quarter worth about $1,591,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.45% of the company’s stock.

CrossAmerica Partners LP engages in the wholesale distribution of motor fuels and owning and leasing of real estate used in the retail distribution of motor fuels. It operates through the following segments: Wholesale and Retail. The Wholesale segment distributes branded motor fuels such as ExxonMobil, BP, Motiva, Chevron, Sunoco, Valero, Gulf, Citgo, and Marathon.

