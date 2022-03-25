CS Disco Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NYSE:LAW)

CS Disco Inc (NYSE:LAW – Get Rating) saw some unusual options trading activity on Thursday. Investors purchased 3,913 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of 2,098% compared to the typical volume of 178 call options.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of CS Disco from $48.00 to $44.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CS Disco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on shares of CS Disco from $64.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 25th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on shares of CS Disco from $70.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of CS Disco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $60.00 to $50.00 in a report on Thursday, January 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CS Disco currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $51.46.

In related news, CFO Michael Lafair sold 9,684 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.11, for a total transaction of $310,953.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. grew its stake in shares of CS Disco by 65.0% in the 4th quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 1,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 490 shares in the last quarter. FourThought Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of CS Disco in the 4th quarter worth $49,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of CS Disco in the 3rd quarter worth $67,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in shares of CS Disco in the 3rd quarter worth $70,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new position in shares of CS Disco in the 3rd quarter worth $72,000. 57.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LAW stock opened at $33.50 on Friday. CS Disco has a one year low of $25.99 and a one year high of $69.41. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $32.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $40.54.

CS Disco (NYSE:LAW – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.07. The company had revenue of $33.81 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.59 million. CS Disco’s revenue was up 76.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that CS Disco will post -1.02 EPS for the current year.

CS Disco Inc provides software service solutions. The Company offers cloud based, artificial intelligence-powered legal solution which simplifies ediscovery, legal document review and case management for enterprises, law firms, legal services providers and governments. CS Disco Inc is based in AUSTIN, Texas.

