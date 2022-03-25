Customers Bancorp (NYSE:CUBI) Shares Down 5.1%

Customers Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:CUBI – Get Rating)’s stock price dropped 5.1% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $54.41 and last traded at $54.49. Approximately 1,611 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 490,513 shares. The stock had previously closed at $57.39.

CUBI has been the subject of several recent research reports. B. Riley increased their price target on shares of Customers Bancorp from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Maxim Group increased their price target on shares of Customers Bancorp from $75.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Wedbush upped their price objective on shares of Customers Bancorp from $75.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $70.33.

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.01 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $59.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $55.88.

Customers Bancorp ( NYSE:CUBI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 24th. The bank reported $2.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.94 by ($0.02). Customers Bancorp had a net margin of 36.64% and a return on equity of 32.38%. The business had revenue of $210.69 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $225.40 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.65 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Customers Bancorp, Inc. will post 6.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CUBI. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Customers Bancorp in the third quarter worth $26,000. Kings Point Capital Management acquired a new stake in Customers Bancorp in the third quarter worth $31,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Customers Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Customers Bancorp by 70.5% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 687 shares of the bank’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 284 shares during the period. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in Customers Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth $87,000. Institutional investors own 83.73% of the company’s stock.

About Customers Bancorp (NYSE:CUBI)

Customers Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services through its subsidiary, Customers Bank. It operates through the Customers Bank Business Banking and BankMobile segments. The Customers Bank Business Banking segment includes commercial customers in Southeastern Pennsylvania, New York, New Jersey, Massachusetts, Rhode Island, New Hampshire, Washington, DC, and Illinois through a single-point-of-contact business model and provides liquidity to residential mortgage originators nationwide through commercial loans to mortgage companies.

