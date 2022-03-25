Cutler Group LP Acquires 100 Shares of Vanguard Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:VAW)

Cutler Group LP lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:VAW – Get Rating) by 100.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 200 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the quarter. Cutler Group LP’s holdings in Vanguard Materials ETF were worth $39,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. First Manhattan Co. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Materials ETF by 60.0% during the 3rd quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Materials ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $45,000. Oxford Financial Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Materials ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $49,000. Barclays PLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Materials ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $62,000. Finally, Advisors Preferred LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Materials ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $140,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VAW opened at $195.19 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $184.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $186.39. Vanguard Materials ETF has a 52-week low of $165.72 and a 52-week high of $201.03.

Vanguard Materials ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Materials 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the materials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of companies in a wide range of commodity-related manufacturing industries.

