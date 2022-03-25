CVA Family Office LLC Acquires 915 Shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP)

CVA Family Office LLC boosted its holdings in shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 408.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,139 shares of the payment services company’s stock after purchasing an additional 915 shares during the period. CVA Family Office LLC’s holdings in American Express were worth $186,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Spire Wealth Management lifted its stake in American Express by 109.7% during the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 9,090 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $1,487,000 after purchasing an additional 4,755 shares during the period. Forsta AP Fonden raised its stake in shares of American Express by 7.3% in the third quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 139,900 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $23,437,000 after acquiring an additional 9,500 shares during the last quarter. Kings Point Capital Management raised its stake in shares of American Express by 20.1% in the third quarter. Kings Point Capital Management now owns 112,129 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $18,785,000 after acquiring an additional 18,739 shares during the last quarter. Beck Mack & Oliver LLC raised its stake in shares of American Express by 0.4% in the third quarter. Beck Mack & Oliver LLC now owns 311,519 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $52,189,000 after acquiring an additional 1,357 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in shares of American Express by 1.7% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 4,852,583 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $812,953,000 after acquiring an additional 81,623 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.98% of the company’s stock.

AXP has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of American Express from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $200.00 target price on shares of American Express in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of American Express from $182.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Wolfe Research dropped their price objective on shares of American Express from $240.00 to $226.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on American Express from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, American Express presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $197.41.

In related news, insider Laureen Seeger sold 30,808 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.57, for a total value of $5,408,960.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, EVP Quinn Jessica Lieberman sold 1,804 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.42, for a total transaction of $345,321.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 440,177 shares of company stock valued at $81,094,533 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE AXP opened at $188.89 on Friday. American Express has a twelve month low of $136.76 and a twelve month high of $199.55. The firm has a market cap of $143.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.91, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a 50 day moving average of $181.54 and a 200 day moving average of $173.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74.

American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The payment services company reported $2.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.40. The firm had revenue of $12.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.55 billion. American Express had a return on equity of 33.20% and a net margin of 18.92%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 29.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.76 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that American Express will post 9.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 10th. Investors of record on Friday, April 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 7th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.10%. This is a boost from American Express’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. American Express’s payout ratio is presently 17.22%.

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; accounts payable expense management products and services; and travel and lifestyle services.

