CVA Family Office LLC Boosts Holdings in Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI)

CVA Family Office LLC raised its holdings in Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI – Get Rating) by 6,125.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 249 shares of the health services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the quarter. CVA Family Office LLC’s holdings in Cigna were worth $57,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC boosted its holdings in Cigna by 203.7% in the third quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 164 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Cigna during the 3rd quarter worth about $38,000. Godsey & Gibb Associates purchased a new stake in shares of Cigna during the 3rd quarter worth about $38,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP boosted its stake in shares of Cigna by 248.1% during the 3rd quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 188 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Destiny Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cigna during the 3rd quarter worth about $40,000. 86.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE CI opened at $242.10 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $233.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $220.52. The company has a market capitalization of $77.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.38, a P/E/G ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.70. Cigna Co. has a 1 year low of $191.74 and a 1 year high of $272.81.

Cigna ( NYSE:CI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The health services provider reported $4.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.68 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $45.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.98 billion. Cigna had a net margin of 3.08% and a return on equity of 14.59%. The business’s revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.51 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Cigna Co. will post 22.51 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 9th were issued a dividend of $1.12 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 8th. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.85%. This is an increase from Cigna’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. Cigna’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.46%.

In related news, EVP Everett Neville sold 175 shares of Cigna stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total value of $42,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO David Cordani sold 10,069 shares of Cigna stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.70, for a total transaction of $2,302,780.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 15,601 shares of company stock valued at $3,576,695 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on CI. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Cigna from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $271.00 to $236.00 in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Cigna from $270.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price target on shares of Cigna from $234.00 to $258.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Cigna from $245.00 to $266.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Cigna from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $236.00 to $278.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cigna has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $257.26.

Cigna Corporation provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy, benefits management, care delivery and management, and intelligence solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

