CVA Family Office LLC Buys 1,576 Shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

CVA Family Office LLC grew its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Rating) by 129.0% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,798 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,576 shares during the quarter. CVA Family Office LLC’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $275,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Morgan Stanley by 72.5% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 126,869 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,633,000 after buying an additional 53,315 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its position in Morgan Stanley by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,521,597 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $139,516,000 after buying an additional 11,282 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Morgan Stanley by 60.5% during the 3rd quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 26,135 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,543,000 after purchasing an additional 9,856 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Morgan Stanley by 13.1% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,078 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,467,000 after purchasing an additional 1,750 shares during the last quarter. Finally, N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of Morgan Stanley by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,512 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $244,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.79% of the company’s stock.

In other Morgan Stanley news, insider Andrew M. Saperstein sold 17,162 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.70, for a total value of $1,814,023.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Jonathan Pruzan sold 18,414 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.05, for a total value of $1,860,734.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 69,461 shares of company stock valued at $7,060,891. Insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:MS opened at $92.13 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $165.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.47, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.48. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $95.79 and a 200 day moving average of $98.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.78. Morgan Stanley has a 52-week low of $76.00 and a 52-week high of $109.73.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $2.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $14.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.59 billion. Morgan Stanley had a return on equity of 15.46% and a net margin of 24.60%. Morgan Stanley’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.92 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Morgan Stanley will post 7.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 31st were paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.04%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 28th. Morgan Stanley’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.87%.

MS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Odeon Capital Group lowered Morgan Stanley from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Morgan Stanley in a report on Friday, December 17th. UBS Group boosted their target price on Morgan Stanley from $119.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Morgan Stanley from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $91.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on Morgan Stanley from $110.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $105.76.

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

