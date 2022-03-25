CVA Family Office LLC Has $318,000 Position in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

CVA Family Office LLC grew its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 231.1% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 6,622 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,622 shares during the quarter. CVA Family Office LLC’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $318,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of WFC. Capital World Investors acquired a new stake in Wells Fargo & Company during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,046,312,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd grew its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company by 738,917.8% during the 3rd quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 5,557,414 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $308,897,000 after acquiring an additional 5,556,662 shares during the period. Boston Partners grew its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company by 39.8% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 15,675,969 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $727,759,000 after acquiring an additional 4,462,674 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 41,077,680 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,906,415,000 after purchasing an additional 2,710,324 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 145.7% during the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 4,452,780 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $214,268,000 after purchasing an additional 2,640,593 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.01% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Odeon Capital Group raised shares of Wells Fargo & Company from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Wells Fargo & Company from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $61.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Atlantic Securities raised shares of Wells Fargo & Company from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $60.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. Barclays raised shares of Wells Fargo & Company from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $50.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Wells Fargo & Company from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $68.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Wells Fargo & Company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.38.

Shares of WFC stock opened at $51.33 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $53.66 and a 200-day moving average of $50.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. Wells Fargo & Company has a 12-month low of $37.78 and a 12-month high of $60.30. The firm has a market cap of $195.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.31, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.17.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.29. Wells Fargo & Company had a net margin of 26.43% and a return on equity of 12.73%. The business had revenue of $20.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.61 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.64 EPS. Wells Fargo & Company’s revenue was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Wells Fargo & Company will post 4 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 4th were paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.95%. This is a positive change from Wells Fargo & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company’s payout ratio is currently 20.08%.

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking and Lending; Commercial Banking; Corporate and Investment Banking; and Wealth and Investment Management.

