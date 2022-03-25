CVA Family Office LLC Invests $71,000 in AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN)

CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,219 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $71,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC increased its position in AstraZeneca by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $431,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares during the period. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of AstraZeneca by 27.4% in the third quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of AstraZeneca by 2.8% in the third quarter. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC now owns 7,319 shares of the company’s stock worth $440,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Quilter Plc grew its holdings in AstraZeneca by 2.7% in the third quarter. Quilter Plc now owns 7,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $614,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares during the period. Finally, Optimum Investment Advisors increased its position in AstraZeneca by 17.7% during the third quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 1,412 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 20.54% of the company’s stock.

AstraZeneca stock opened at $66.02 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $59.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $58.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The company has a market capitalization of $204.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 471.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.46. AstraZeneca PLC has a 12-month low of $48.26 and a 12-month high of $66.06.

AstraZeneca ( NASDAQ:AZN Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $11.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.06 billion. AstraZeneca had a return on equity of 27.48% and a net margin of 0.30%. AstraZeneca’s quarterly revenue was up 55.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.54 EPS. Analysts forecast that AstraZeneca PLC will post 3.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 28th. Investors of record on Friday, February 25th will be given a dividend of $0.985 per share. This is a positive change from AstraZeneca’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.45. This represents a dividend yield of 2.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 24th. AstraZeneca’s dividend payout ratio is currently 1,378.67%.

AZN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on AstraZeneca in a report on Monday, February 28th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Jefferies Financial Group cut AstraZeneca from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $54.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. SVB Leerink raised their price target on shares of AstraZeneca from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AstraZeneca from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $61.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, AstraZeneca presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $61.67.

AstraZeneca PLC, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, manufacturing, and commercialization of prescription medicines. Its marketed products include Calquence, Enhertu, Faslodex, Imfinzi, Iressa, Koselugo, Lumoxiti, Lynparza, Orpathys, Tagrisso, and Zoladex for oncology; Brilinta/Brilique, Bydureon/Byetta, BCise, Byetta, Crestor, Evrenzo, Farxiga/Forxiga, Komboglyze/Kombiglyze XR, Lokelma, Onglyza, Qtern, and Xigduo/Xigduo XR for cardiovascular, renal, and metabolism diseases; Bevespi Aerosphere, Breztri Aerosphere, Daliresp/Daxas, Duaklir Genuair, Fasenra, Pulmicort, Saphnelo, Symbicort, and Tudorza/Eklira/Bretaris for respiratory and immunology; and Andexxa/Ondexxya, Kanuma, Soliris, Strensiq, and Ultomiris for rare diseases.

