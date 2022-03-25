CVA Family Office LLC Makes New Investment in Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC)

CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 1,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $61,000.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Exelon by 17.6% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,510,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $798,126,000 after purchasing an additional 2,467,292 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Exelon by 6.1% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 19,963,752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $965,048,000 after buying an additional 1,152,360 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in shares of Exelon by 100.3% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,667,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,780,000 after purchasing an additional 835,324 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Exelon by 47.8% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,546,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,106,000 after buying an additional 823,336 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in Exelon by 14.8% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 5,808,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $280,802,000 after buying an additional 748,017 shares in the last quarter. 79.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts recently commented on EXC shares. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Exelon from $63.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Vertical Research downgraded Exelon from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Barclays assumed coverage on Exelon in a research report on Monday, February 7th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $46.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Exelon from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $62.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Exelon from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.90.

Shares of EXC opened at $44.68 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $43.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.01, a PEG ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.58. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $46.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. Exelon Co. has a 52 week low of $30.57 and a 52 week high of $44.73.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 10th. Investors of record on Friday, February 25th were issued a $0.338 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 24th. This represents a $1.35 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.03%. Exelon’s dividend payout ratio is presently 78.95%.

In related news, Director William P. Bowers purchased 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $43.56 per share, for a total transaction of $196,020.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Calvin Butler, Jr. sold 26,708 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.61, for a total value of $1,538,647.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Exelon Corp. operates as a utility services holding company, which engages in the energy generation, power marketing, and energy delivery business. It operates through the following segments: Mid Atlantic, Midwest, New York, Electric Reliability Council of Texas (ERCOT) and other Power Regions. The Mid-Atlantic segment represents operations in the eastern half of PJM, which includes New Jersey, Maryland, Virginia, West Virginia, Delaware, the District of Columbia and parts of Pennsylvania and North Carolina.

