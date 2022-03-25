CVA Family Office LLC Purchases 140 Shares of Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

CVA Family Office LLC boosted its position in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Get Rating) by 39.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 495 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. CVA Family Office LLC’s holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $151,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in Air Products and Chemicals in the 4th quarter worth about $1,826,000. Hotaling Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 20.7% during the 4th quarter. Hotaling Investment Management LLC now owns 1,884 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $573,000 after buying an additional 323 shares in the last quarter. Sky Investment Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Sky Investment Group LLC now owns 4,873 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,483,000 after buying an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Highland Private Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 19.0% during the 4th quarter. Highland Private Wealth Management now owns 1,207 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $367,000 after buying an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 20.9% during the 4th quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 330 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $100,000 after buying an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. 78.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Air Products and Chemicals stock opened at $242.41 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 2.47 and a quick ratio of 2.28. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $216.24 and a 1 year high of $316.39. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $249.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $274.81. The stock has a market cap of $53.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.76, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.87.

Air Products and Chemicals ( NYSE:APD Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 4th. The basic materials company reported $2.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.50 by $0.02. Air Products and Chemicals had a net margin of 19.90% and a return on equity of 15.21%. The firm had revenue of $2.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.70 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.12 EPS. Air Products and Chemicals’s revenue was up 26.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 10.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 9th. Investors of record on Friday, April 1st will be paid a $1.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 31st. This represents a $6.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.67%. This is a boost from Air Products and Chemicals’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.50. Air Products and Chemicals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 61.29%.

Several analysts have issued reports on APD shares. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $313.00 to $312.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $340.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $335.00 to $325.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Vertical Research upgraded shares of Air Products and Chemicals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $335.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of Air Products and Chemicals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $337.00 to $285.00 in a research note on Monday, February 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $314.56.

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and services worldwide. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, and argon; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas; specialty gases; and equipment for the production or processing of gases comprising air separation units and non-cryogenic generators for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, gasification, metals, manufacturing, food and beverage, electronics, magnetic resonance imaging, energy production and refining, and metals.

