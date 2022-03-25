CVA Family Office LLC Purchases 1,613 Shares of Honda Motor Co., Ltd. (NYSE:HMC)

CVA Family Office LLC boosted its position in Honda Motor Co., Ltd. (NYSE:HMC – Get Rating) by 806.5% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,813 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,613 shares during the quarter. CVA Family Office LLC’s holdings in Honda Motor were worth $52,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in HMC. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Honda Motor by 38.4% during the third quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 1,027,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,521,000 after buying an additional 285,218 shares during the last quarter. Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc bought a new stake in shares of Honda Motor during the fourth quarter worth $1,036,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Honda Motor during the third quarter worth $92,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Honda Motor by 45.9% during the third quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 5,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $169,000 after buying an additional 1,728 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Highland Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Honda Motor by 0.6% during the third quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC now owns 110,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,375,000 after buying an additional 650 shares during the last quarter. 22.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HMC stock opened at $28.48 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $49.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.75, a PEG ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Honda Motor Co., Ltd. has a 12-month low of $26.16 and a 12-month high of $33.42. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.48.

Honda Motor ( NYSE:HMC Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.13. Honda Motor had a net margin of 5.57% and a return on equity of 8.24%. The business had revenue of $32.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.32 billion. Research analysts expect that Honda Motor Co., Ltd. will post 3.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Honda Motor from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th.

Honda Motor Co, Ltd. engages in the manufacture and sale of automobiles, motorcycles, and power products. It operates through the following segments: Automobile, Motorcycle, Financial Services, and Power Product and Other Businesses. The Automobile segment manufactures and sells automobiles and related accessories.

