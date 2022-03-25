CVA Family Office LLC Sells 21,512 Shares of Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF (NASDAQ:QYLD)

CVA Family Office LLC cut its position in shares of Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF (NASDAQ:QYLD – Get Rating) by 53.9% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 18,365 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,512 shares during the period. CVA Family Office LLC’s holdings in Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF were worth $408,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Deutsche Bank AG bought a new position in shares of Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. Signature Securities Group Corporation bought a new position in shares of Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $37,000. Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new position in shares of Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $41,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $53,000. Finally, Princeton Global Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF by 105.8% in the 3rd quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 2,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 1,270 shares in the last quarter.

Get Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF alerts:

QYLD opened at $20.84 on Friday. Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF has a 12 month low of $18.93 and a 12 month high of $23.15. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $20.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.78.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 22nd will be given a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 12.09%. This is a positive change from Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 21st.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QYLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF (NASDAQ:QYLD – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.