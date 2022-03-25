CVA Family Office LLC Sells 21,512 Shares of Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF (NASDAQ:QYLD)

CVA Family Office LLC cut its position in shares of Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF (NASDAQ:QYLD – Get Rating) by 53.9% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 18,365 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,512 shares during the period. CVA Family Office LLC’s holdings in Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF were worth $408,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Deutsche Bank AG bought a new position in shares of Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. Signature Securities Group Corporation bought a new position in shares of Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $37,000. Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new position in shares of Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $41,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $53,000. Finally, Princeton Global Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF by 105.8% in the 3rd quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 2,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 1,270 shares in the last quarter.
QYLD opened at $20.84 on Friday. Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF has a 12 month low of $18.93 and a 12 month high of $23.15. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $20.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.78.
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QYLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF (NASDAQ:QYLD – Get Rating).
