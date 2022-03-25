CVS Group’s (CVSG) Outperform Rating Reiterated at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada restated their outperform rating on shares of CVS Group (LON:CVSG – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Marketbeat reports. They currently have a GBX 3,000 ($39.49) price objective on the stock.
Separately, Berenberg Bank restated a buy rating and set a GBX 2,900 ($38.18) price target on shares of CVS Group in a research note on Thursday.
Shares of CVSG stock opened at GBX 1,831 ($24.10) on Thursday. CVS Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 1,512 ($19.91) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 2,835 ($37.32). The firm has a market capitalization of £1.30 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 95.81, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 1.03. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 1,784.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 2,147.68.
CVS Group Company Profile (Get Rating)
CVS Group plc engages in veterinary, pet crematoria, online pharmacy, and retail businesses. The company operates through four segments: Veterinary Practices, Laboratories, Crematoria, and Animed Direct. It operates animal veterinary practices and complementary veterinary diagnostic businesses. The company also provides pet cremation and clinical waste services for veterinary practices and directly for pet owners.
