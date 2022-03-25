Cyclone Protocol Achieves Market Cap of $3.59 Million (CYC)

Cyclone Protocol (CYC) traded up 1.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on March 25th. Over the last seven days, Cyclone Protocol has traded up 18.8% against the U.S. dollar. One Cyclone Protocol coin can currently be bought for $136.75 or 0.00305437 BTC on major exchanges. Cyclone Protocol has a total market cap of $3.59 million and $69,284.00 worth of Cyclone Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Cyclone Protocol alerts:

The Sandbox (SAND) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.45 or 0.00007700 BTC.

PAC Global (PAC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0130 or 0.00000022 BTC.

BinaryX (BNX) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $52.45 or 0.00117151 BTC.

Crust (CRU) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $42.40 or 0.00117874 BTC.

Venus LTC (vLTC) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.55 or 0.00005695 BTC.

Advanced Technology Coin (ARC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000609 BTC.

Polis (POLIS) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000331 BTC.

ownix (ONX) traded 35% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00000910 BTC.

Krios (GIG) traded down 69.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Davinci Coin (DAC) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Cyclone Protocol

CYC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Cyclone Protocol’s total supply is 26,282 coins. Cyclone Protocol’s official Twitter account is @cycloneprotocol

According to CryptoCompare, “There is no longer a functional website for this crypto currency – although the coin has 33 million total units to be mined by proof of work and X11. “

Cyclone Protocol Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cyclone Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cyclone Protocol should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Cyclone Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Updates for Cyclone Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Cyclone Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.