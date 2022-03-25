Cytek BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTKB) CTO Ming Yan Sells 20,000 Shares

Cytek BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTKB – Get Rating) CTO Ming Yan sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.64, for a total transaction of $232,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Ming Yan also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, February 22nd, Ming Yan sold 20,000 shares of Cytek BioSciences stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.44, for a total transaction of $268,800.00.

On Thursday, February 10th, Ming Yan sold 20,000 shares of Cytek BioSciences stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.11, for a total transaction of $302,200.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:CTKB opened at $10.42 on Friday. Cytek BioSciences, Inc. has a 1 year low of $10.30 and a 1 year high of $28.70. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $13.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.42.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC boosted its holdings in Cytek BioSciences by 13.3% in the fourth quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 10,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,000 after purchasing an additional 1,237 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new stake in Cytek BioSciences during the third quarter valued at about $40,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in Cytek BioSciences by 87.3% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 1,944 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Cytek BioSciences by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 105,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,726,000 after acquiring an additional 2,714 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in Cytek BioSciences by 26.0% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 14,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $242,000 after acquiring an additional 3,062 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 25.63% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on CTKB. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cytek BioSciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Cytek BioSciences from $27.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Cytek BioSciences from $20.00 to $17.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cytek BioSciences presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.50.

About Cytek BioSciences (Get Rating)

Cytek Biosciences Inc provides cell analysis solutions. The company developed high-resolution, high-content and high-sensitivity cell analysis technology called Full Spectrum Profiling. Cytek Biosciences Inc is based in FREMONT, Calif.

