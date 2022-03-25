Cytek BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTKB) CTO Ming Yan Sells 20,000 Shares

Cytek BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTKB – Get Rating) CTO Ming Yan sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.64, for a total transaction of $232,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.
Ming Yan also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Tuesday, February 22nd, Ming Yan sold 20,000 shares of Cytek BioSciences stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.44, for a total transaction of $268,800.00.
- On Thursday, February 10th, Ming Yan sold 20,000 shares of Cytek BioSciences stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.11, for a total transaction of $302,200.00.
Shares of NASDAQ:CTKB opened at $10.42 on Friday. Cytek BioSciences, Inc. has a 1 year low of $10.30 and a 1 year high of $28.70. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $13.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.42.
Several research firms have recently commented on CTKB. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cytek BioSciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Cytek BioSciences from $27.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Cytek BioSciences from $20.00 to $17.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cytek BioSciences presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.50.
About Cytek BioSciences (Get Rating)
Cytek Biosciences Inc provides cell analysis solutions. The company developed high-resolution, high-content and high-sensitivity cell analysis technology called Full Spectrum Profiling. Cytek Biosciences Inc is based in FREMONT, Calif.
