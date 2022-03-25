Cyxtera Technologies Inc Expected to Post Q1 2022 Earnings of ($0.21) Per Share (NASDAQ:CYXT)

Cyxtera Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:CYXT – Get Rating) – Research analysts at William Blair issued their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for shares of Cyxtera Technologies in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, March 23rd. William Blair analyst J. Breen anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.21) for the quarter. William Blair currently has a “Outperform” rating on the stock. William Blair also issued estimates for Cyxtera Technologies’ Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.21) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.20) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.19) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.81) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($0.71) EPS.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on CYXT. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Cyxtera Technologies from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Cyxtera Technologies in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $14.00 price target for the company. Truist Financial began coverage on shares of Cyxtera Technologies in a research report on Friday, December 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price target for the company. The company is “finally on a pathway to growth” as its management is now confident enough to provide intermediate and long-term guidance, the analyst tells investors in a research note, adding that he believes Cyxtera is capable of producing a revenue CAGR of about 6.1%, with about 200bps of annual EBITDA margin expansion and a free cash flow CAGR of about 54% through 2025. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Cyxtera Technologies in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $13.00 price target for the company. Finally, Cowen started coverage on shares of Cyxtera Technologies in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $13.40.

Shares of Cyxtera Technologies stock opened at $12.13 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.73. Cyxtera Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $7.51 and a fifty-two week high of $13.53. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.71.

Cyxtera Technologies (NASDAQ:CYXT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 22nd. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by ($0.14). The business had revenue of $178.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $178.71 million. Cyxtera Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BC Partners Advisors L.P. purchased a new stake in Cyxtera Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at about $425,955,000. Starboard Value LP purchased a new stake in shares of Cyxtera Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $152,868,000. Alberta Investment Management Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Cyxtera Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $12,506,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Cyxtera Technologies by 126.7% in the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,017,401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,829,000 after buying an additional 568,641 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Cyxtera Technologies by 499.9% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 617,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,784,000 after buying an additional 514,381 shares during the period.

Starboard Value Acquisition Corp. announced a definitive business combination agreement with Cyxtera Technologies Inc

