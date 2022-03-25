Daimler Truck (OTCMKTS:DTRUY) Given New €50.00 Price Target at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Daimler Truck (OTCMKTS:DTRUY – Get Rating) had its price objective boosted by stock analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from €45.00 ($49.45) to €50.00 ($54.95) in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Daimler Truck in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Societe Generale assumed coverage on Daimler Truck in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Citigroup assumed coverage on Daimler Truck in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Daimler Truck in a research note on Friday, January 28th. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. Finally, HSBC began coverage on Daimler Truck in a research report on Monday, January 24th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.00.

Shares of DTRUY traded up $1.11 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $14.36. The company had a trading volume of 43,203 shares, compared to its average volume of 80,933. Daimler Truck has a 52-week low of $11.86 and a 52-week high of $20.22. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $16.19.

Daimler Truck Holding AG manufactures and sells commercial trucks. The company was founded in 2021 and is based in Stuttgart, Germany.

