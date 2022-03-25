Daqo New Energy (NYSE:DQ) Shares Gap Down to $46.70

Daqo New Energy Corp. (NYSE:DQ – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $46.70, but opened at $45.10. Daqo New Energy shares last traded at $45.30, with a volume of 4,766 shares trading hands.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Daqo New Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Daqo New Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Daqo New Energy from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Daqo New Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $79.85.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 2.57 and a current ratio of 3.17. The company has a market cap of $3.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.67 and a beta of 0.82. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $42.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $50.56.

Daqo New Energy ( NYSE:DQ Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The semiconductor company reported $1.94 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.34 by ($0.40). The firm had revenue of $395.55 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $510.30 million. Daqo New Energy had a return on equity of 48.27% and a net margin of 45.04%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.96 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Daqo New Energy Corp. will post 16.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in Daqo New Energy by 94.0% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 489 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. bought a new position in Daqo New Energy in the 3rd quarter worth about $42,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new position in Daqo New Energy in the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in Daqo New Energy by 52.8% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,183 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 409 shares during the period. Finally, KBC Group NV bought a new position in Daqo New Energy in the 3rd quarter worth about $97,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.12% of the company’s stock.

Daqo New Energy Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of polysilicon products. It involves in the manufacture and sale of polysilicon to photovoltaic product manufactures, who further process the polysilicon into ingots, wafers, cells, and modules for solar power solutions. The company was founded by Guang Fu Xu on November 22, 2007 and is headquartered in Shanghai, China.

