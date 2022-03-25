Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI) Plans $1.10 Quarterly Dividend

Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, March 24th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, April 8th will be paid a dividend of 1.10 per share by the restaurant operator on Monday, May 2nd. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.32%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 7th.

Darden Restaurants has raised its dividend payment by 13.2% over the last three years. Darden Restaurants has a payout ratio of 52.1% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Darden Restaurants to earn $8.47 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $4.40 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 51.9%.

NYSE:DRI traded up $1.46 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $132.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,180,665 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,372,240. Darden Restaurants has a fifty-two week low of $116.04 and a fifty-two week high of $164.28. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $137.13 and its 200-day moving average is $144.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The firm has a market cap of $16.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.43.

Darden Restaurants ( NYSE:DRI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 24th. The restaurant operator reported $1.93 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.10 by ($0.17). Darden Restaurants had a return on equity of 30.83% and a net margin of 10.73%. The business had revenue of $2.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.50 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.98 EPS. Darden Restaurants’s quarterly revenue was up 41.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Darden Restaurants will post 7.54 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director M Shan Atkins sold 3,123 shares of Darden Restaurants stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.11, for a total transaction of $471,916.53. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Eugene I. Lee, Jr. sold 76,725 shares of Darden Restaurants stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.38, for a total value of $11,691,355.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.95% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DRI. First Community Trust NA acquired a new stake in shares of Darden Restaurants during the 4th quarter worth about $56,000. Center for Financial Planning Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Darden Restaurants during the 3rd quarter worth about $184,000. Forum Financial Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Darden Restaurants during the 4th quarter worth about $238,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its position in shares of Darden Restaurants by 45.0% during the 4th quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 3,686 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $555,000 after purchasing an additional 1,144 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC grew its position in Darden Restaurants by 70.9% in the 4th quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 4,021 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $606,000 after acquiring an additional 1,668 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.18% of the company’s stock.

DRI has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Darden Restaurants from $175.00 to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Wedbush dropped their price objective on shares of Darden Restaurants from $150.00 to $140.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Darden Restaurants from $173.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. MKM Partners dropped their price objective on shares of Darden Restaurants from $185.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Finally, Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on shares of Darden Restaurants from $185.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $162.77.

Darden Restaurants, Inc is a full-service restaurant company, which engages in the provision of restaurant services. It operates through the following segments: Olive Garden, LongHorn Steakhouse, Fine Dining, and Other Business. The Olive Garden segment is the largest full-service dining Italian restaurant operator.

