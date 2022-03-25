Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) PT Lowered to $151.00

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by equities research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $153.00 to $151.00 in a research report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the restaurant operator’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price indicates a potential upside of 14.05% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Darden Restaurants from $171.00 to $161.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Darden Restaurants from $180.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. KeyCorp lowered their price target on shares of Darden Restaurants from $170.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 17th. MKM Partners lowered their price target on shares of Darden Restaurants from $185.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 20th. Finally, Wedbush lowered their price target on shares of Darden Restaurants from $162.00 to $150.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 20th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $162.77.

Get Darden Restaurants alerts:

Shares of Darden Restaurants stock opened at $132.40 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $137.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $144.47. The company has a market cap of $16.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.94, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.43. Darden Restaurants has a 1-year low of $116.04 and a 1-year high of $164.28.

Darden Restaurants ( NYSE:DRI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 24th. The restaurant operator reported $1.93 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.10 by ($0.17). Darden Restaurants had a net margin of 10.73% and a return on equity of 30.83%. The business had revenue of $2.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.50 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.98 EPS. Darden Restaurants’s revenue was up 41.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Darden Restaurants will post 7.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Darden Restaurants news, Director M Shan Atkins sold 3,123 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.11, for a total value of $471,916.53. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Eugene I. Lee, Jr. sold 76,725 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.38, for a total transaction of $11,691,355.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.95% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. James Reed Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Darden Restaurants during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Darden Restaurants during the third quarter valued at about $31,000. FourThought Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Darden Restaurants during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Darden Restaurants during the third quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. bought a new position in shares of Darden Restaurants during the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. 90.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Darden Restaurants (Get Rating)

Darden Restaurants, Inc is a full-service restaurant company, which engages in the provision of restaurant services. It operates through the following segments: Olive Garden, LongHorn Steakhouse, Fine Dining, and Other Business. The Olive Garden segment is the largest full-service dining Italian restaurant operator.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Darden Restaurants Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Darden Restaurants and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.