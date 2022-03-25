DarioHealth (NASDAQ:DRIO) Issues Earnings Results

DarioHealth (NASDAQ:DRIO – Get Rating) released its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($1.09) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.13) by $0.04, Fidelity Earnings reports. DarioHealth had a negative return on equity of 71.45% and a negative net margin of 391.42%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($1.06) EPS.

Shares of DarioHealth stock traded down $0.40 during trading on Thursday, hitting $6.56. 194,300 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 178,308. DarioHealth has a 1 year low of $5.59 and a 1 year high of $23.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $111.24 million, a P/E ratio of -1.58 and a beta of 1.42. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.15.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DRIO. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in DarioHealth by 7.7% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 811,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,528,000 after purchasing an additional 58,354 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in DarioHealth by 27.6% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 324,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,205,000 after purchasing an additional 70,168 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in DarioHealth by 10.6% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 45,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $615,000 after purchasing an additional 4,311 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. purchased a new position in DarioHealth in the fourth quarter worth about $494,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in DarioHealth by 185.6% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 36,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $472,000 after purchasing an additional 23,640 shares during the last quarter. 43.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

DRIO has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Aegis cut their target price on DarioHealth from $28.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Alliance Global Partners cut their target price on DarioHealth from $15.50 to $11.50 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, DarioHealth has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.13.

About DarioHealth

DarioHealth Corp. is a digital therapeutics company, which engages in the research, development, and sale of pharmaceutical products. It offers a monitoring device, mobile application, and data services for diabetes management. The firm solutions include MyDario, Daro Engage, and Dario Intelligence. The company was founded by Oren Fuerst, Shoshana Friedman, David Weintraub, Dov Oppenheim, and Shilo Ben Zeev on August 11, 2011 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

