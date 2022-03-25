David Thompson Acquires 7,000 Shares of Fintel Plc (LON:FNTL) Stock

Fintel Plc (LON:FNTL – Get Rating) insider David Thompson acquired 7,000 shares of Fintel stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 227 ($2.99) per share, for a total transaction of £15,890 ($20,918.90).

Shares of FNTL stock opened at GBX 215 ($2.83) on Friday. Fintel Plc has a one year low of GBX 187 ($2.46) and a one year high of GBX 255.22 ($3.36). The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 219.61 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 222.06. The firm has a market capitalization of £221.19 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.63, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.99.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 28th will be paid a dividend of GBX 2 ($0.03) per share. This represents a yield of 0.97%. This is an increase from Fintel’s previous dividend of $1.00. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 28th. Fintel’s dividend payout ratio is 0.33%.

Fintel Plc provides regulatory, business support, and software services to professional financial advisers, financial intermediaries, and product providers operating within the retail financial services market in the United Kingdom. It operates in three segments: Intermediary Services, Distribution Channels, and Research & FinTech.

