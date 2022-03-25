DCP Midstream (NYSE:DCP) Shares Cross Above 200-Day Moving Average of $29.40

DCP Midstream, LP (NYSE:DCP – Get Rating) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $29.40 and traded as high as $33.91. DCP Midstream shares last traded at $33.84, with a volume of 406,085 shares trading hands.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on DCP. Raymond James boosted their price objective on DCP Midstream from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on DCP Midstream from $34.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. StockNews.com upgraded DCP Midstream from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on DCP Midstream from $35.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on DCP Midstream from $38.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, DCP Midstream currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $33.58.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $30.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.40. The firm has a market cap of $7.05 billion, a PE ratio of 21.28 and a beta of 3.19.

DCP Midstream ( NYSE:DCP Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The pipeline company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.04. DCP Midstream had a return on equity of 5.70% and a net margin of 3.65%. The business had revenue of $3.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.31 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.34 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that DCP Midstream, LP will post 3.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 4th were given a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 3rd. DCP Midstream’s payout ratio is 98.11%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new position in DCP Midstream in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in DCP Midstream in the third quarter worth $37,000. CWM LLC purchased a new position in DCP Midstream in the fourth quarter worth $65,000. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in DCP Midstream by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 8,126 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $223,000 after purchasing an additional 431 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp grew its holdings in DCP Midstream by 13.5% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 8,240 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $226,000 after purchasing an additional 980 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 32.95% of the company’s stock.

DCP Midstream

DCP Midstream LP engages in the business of gathering, compressing, treating, processing, transporting, storing and selling natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Logistics and Marketing and Gathering and Processing. The Logistics and Marketing segment includes transporting, trading, marketing and storing natural gas and NGLs and fractionating NGLs.

