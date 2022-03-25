Decentral Games Hits Market Cap of $159.07 Million (DG)

Decentral Games (DG) traded down 3.2% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on March 24th. One Decentral Games coin can currently be bought for $0.34 or 0.00000771 BTC on exchanges. Decentral Games has a market cap of $159.07 million and approximately $1.91 million worth of Decentral Games was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Decentral Games has traded up 3.2% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Decentral Games alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002273 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00001910 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $21.17 or 0.00048091 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0653 or 0.00000148 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,095.23 or 0.07030419 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $43,971.60 or 0.99875832 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $19.66 or 0.00044658 BTC.

Decentral Games Profile

Decentral Games’ genesis date was November 26th, 2020. Decentral Games’ total supply is 471,537,947 coins and its circulating supply is 468,724,404 coins. Decentral Games’ official website is decentral.games . Decentral Games’ official Twitter account is @decentralgames and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Decentral Games is a community-owned casino ecosystem powered by the $DG token. All games are built-in Decentraland and on Matic Network's L2 using a meta-transactional architecture to deliver seamless, signatureless, and free in-game transactions – all while maintaining open source logic and user custody of funds. decentral.games is a DAO-governed metaverse casino powered by $DG. Players earn $DG rewards for playing games, LPs earn $DG for providing liquidity, and holders earn $DG for participating in the governance of the casino house funds treasury. “

Buying and Selling Decentral Games

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Decentral Games directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Decentral Games should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Decentral Games using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Updates for Decentral Games Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Decentral Games and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.