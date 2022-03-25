Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK) Stock Holdings Increased by Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC

Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC increased its holdings in Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK – Get Rating) by 29.4% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 633 shares of the textile maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the period. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC’s holdings in Deckers Outdoor were worth $232,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clearstead Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Deckers Outdoor in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. West Oak Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 60.0% in the 4th quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 80 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Deckers Outdoor during the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Deckers Outdoor during the third quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 265.6% during the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 117 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DECK opened at $270.06 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $291.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $353.47. Deckers Outdoor Co. has a 52 week low of $231.88 and a 52 week high of $451.49. The company has a market capitalization of $7.36 billion, a PE ratio of 18.04 and a beta of 0.87.

Deckers Outdoor ( NYSE:DECK Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The textile maker reported $8.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $8.35 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.18 billion. Deckers Outdoor had a net margin of 14.00% and a return on equity of 28.28%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $8.99 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Deckers Outdoor Co. will post 15.09 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on DECK. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Deckers Outdoor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $388.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, January 3rd. BTIG Research boosted their price target on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $480.00 to $487.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. Telsey Advisory Group cut their price target on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $475.00 to $450.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 4th. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “buy” rating on shares of Deckers Outdoor in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $525.00 to $450.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $447.55.

Deckers Outdoor Corp. engages in the business of designing, marketing, and distributing footwear, apparel, and accessories developed for both everyday casual lifestyle use and high performance activities. It operates through the following segments: UGG Brand, HOKA Brand, Teva Brand, Sanuk Brand, Other Brands, and Direct-to-Consumer.

