Definitive Healthcare (NASDAQ:DH) Raised to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Definitive Healthcare (NASDAQ:DH – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Definitive Healthcare Corp. provides healthcare commercial intelligence. The company’s SaaS platform creates new paths in the healthcare market. Definitive Healthcare Corp. is based in FRAMINGHAM, Mass. “

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Definitive Healthcare from $26.00 to $23.00 in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Definitive Healthcare in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of Definitive Healthcare from $30.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised shares of Definitive Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $46.00 to $28.00 in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group raised shares of Definitive Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.55.

Shares of DH traded down $0.27 on Thursday, reaching $23.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 328,444 shares, compared to its average volume of 664,513. The company has a current ratio of 3.77, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $22.03. Definitive Healthcare has a 12-month low of $18.15 and a 12-month high of $50.30.

Definitive Healthcare (NASDAQ:DH – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $46.31 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.78 million. As a group, analysts predict that Definitive Healthcare will post 0.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Definitive Healthcare news, CFO Richard Douglas Booth purchased 2,374 shares of Definitive Healthcare stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $21.06 per share, for a total transaction of $49,996.44. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Definitive Healthcare in the fourth quarter worth $19,401,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Definitive Healthcare by 50.4% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,256,587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,672,000 after acquiring an additional 756,587 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in Definitive Healthcare by 1,110.4% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 55,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,529,000 after acquiring an additional 51,311 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System bought a new position in Definitive Healthcare during the fourth quarter valued at $173,000. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC bought a new position in Definitive Healthcare during the fourth quarter valued at $429,000. Institutional investors own 97.34% of the company’s stock.

