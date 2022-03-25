Definitive Healthcare (NASDAQ:DH) Releases Q1 2022 Earnings Guidance

Definitive Healthcare (NASDAQ:DH – Get Rating) updated its first quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.020-$0.040 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.050. The company issued revenue guidance of $47 million-$49 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $46.63 million.Definitive Healthcare also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $0.220-$0.260 EPS.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on DH shares. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded shares of Definitive Healthcare from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Definitive Healthcare from $26.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Definitive Healthcare from $45.00 to $21.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded shares of Definitive Healthcare from a hold rating to a buy rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $46.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Definitive Healthcare from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Definitive Healthcare presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $36.55.

DH stock traded down $1.19 on Friday, reaching $22.64. 2,967 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 664,513. Definitive Healthcare has a 12 month low of $18.15 and a 12 month high of $50.30. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.03. The company has a current ratio of 3.77, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Definitive Healthcare ( NASDAQ:DH Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $46.31 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.78 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Definitive Healthcare will post 0.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Richard Douglas Booth bought 2,374 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $21.06 per share, for a total transaction of $49,996.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of DH. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Definitive Healthcare by 50.4% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,256,587 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,672,000 after acquiring an additional 756,587 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Definitive Healthcare by 265.3% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 333,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,101,000 after purchasing an additional 241,849 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp bought a new position in shares of Definitive Healthcare in the 4th quarter valued at about $4,153,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Definitive Healthcare in the 4th quarter valued at about $3,622,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of Definitive Healthcare by 1,110.4% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 55,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,529,000 after purchasing an additional 51,311 shares during the last quarter. 97.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Definitive Healthcare Corp. provides healthcare commercial intelligence. The company’s SaaS platform creates new paths in the healthcare market. Definitive Healthcare Corp. is based in FRAMINGHAM, Mass.

