Delek US Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DK) Director Sells $425,291.47 in Stock

Delek US Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DK – Get Rating) Director Delek Us Holdings, Inc. sold 10,561 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.27, for a total transaction of $425,291.47. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Delek Us Holdings, Inc. also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Delek US alerts:

On Wednesday, March 16th, Delek Us Holdings, Inc. sold 68 shares of Delek US stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.09, for a total transaction of $2,726.12.

On Monday, March 14th, Delek Us Holdings, Inc. sold 5,463 shares of Delek US stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.27, for a total transaction of $219,995.01.

On Friday, March 11th, Delek Us Holdings, Inc. sold 5,463 shares of Delek US stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.00, for a total value of $223,983.00.

On Wednesday, March 9th, Delek Us Holdings, Inc. sold 6,708 shares of Delek US stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.94, for a total value of $274,625.52.

On Monday, March 7th, Delek Us Holdings, Inc. sold 6,708 shares of Delek US stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.73, for a total value of $273,216.84.

On Friday, March 4th, Delek Us Holdings, Inc. sold 6,708 shares of Delek US stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.71, for a total value of $273,082.68.

On Wednesday, March 2nd, Delek Us Holdings, Inc. sold 6,708 shares of Delek US stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.40, for a total transaction of $277,711.20.

On Thursday, February 24th, Delek Us Holdings, Inc. sold 6,708 shares of Delek US stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.16, for a total transaction of $282,809.28.

On Tuesday, February 22nd, Delek Us Holdings, Inc. sold 6,708 shares of Delek US stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.95, for a total transaction of $288,108.60.

On Friday, February 18th, Delek Us Holdings, Inc. sold 6,708 shares of Delek US stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.87, for a total transaction of $294,279.96.

Shares of NYSE:DK opened at $20.80 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.94. Delek US Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $13.48 and a 52-week high of $26.09. The company has a market capitalization of $1.54 billion, a PE ratio of -7.51 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a fifty day moving average of $18.12 and a 200-day moving average of $17.68.

Delek US ( NYSE:DK Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The oil and gas company reported ($0.61) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.80) by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $3.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.45 billion. Delek US had a negative return on equity of 23.08% and a negative net margin of 1.91%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 65.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned ($2.25) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Delek US Holdings, Inc. will post 0.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DK has been the subject of several recent research reports. Cowen cut their price target on Delek US from $20.00 to $19.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 28th. Raymond James increased their target price on Delek US from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised Delek US from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $18.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Delek US from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $17.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Delek US from $23.00 to $19.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.85.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of DK. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in Delek US by 11.4% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 128,592 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,779,000 after purchasing an additional 13,123 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Delek US by 660.4% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 369,741 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $7,994,000 after buying an additional 321,118 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of Delek US by 171.2% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 185,130 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,003,000 after acquiring an additional 116,867 shares during the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al lifted its stake in shares of Delek US by 462.9% in the third quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 62,949 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,131,000 after acquiring an additional 51,766 shares during the period. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its holdings in Delek US by 9.6% in the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 48,933 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $879,000 after acquiring an additional 4,267 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.24% of the company’s stock.

About Delek US (Get Rating)

Delek US Holdings, Inc engages in the transportation, storage, and wholesale distribution of crude oil. It operates through the following segments: Refining, Logistics, Retail, and Corporate and Other. The Refining segment processes crude oil and other purchased feedstocks for the manufacture of transportation motor fuels, including gasoline, diesel fuel and aviation fuel, asphalt, and other petroleum-based products.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Delek US Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Delek US and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.