Delivery Hero (ETR:DHER) Given a €75.00 Price Target by Berenberg Bank Analysts

Berenberg Bank set a €75.00 ($82.42) price target on Delivery Hero (ETR:DHER – Get Rating) in a report issued on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group set a €70.00 ($76.92) price target on Delivery Hero in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €160.00 ($175.82) target price on Delivery Hero in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Credit Suisse Group set a €90.00 ($98.90) target price on Delivery Hero in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €53.20 ($58.46) target price on Delivery Hero in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €145.00 ($159.34) target price on Delivery Hero in a report on Thursday, January 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Delivery Hero has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of €118.20 ($129.89).

DHER opened at €38.78 ($42.62) on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is €53.88 and its 200-day moving average is €90.06. The stock has a market cap of $9.73 billion and a PE ratio of -4.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.43. Delivery Hero has a twelve month low of €36.77 ($40.41) and a twelve month high of €141.95 ($155.99).

Delivery Hero SE offers online food ordering and delivery services. It operates approximately in 50 countries in Europe, the Middle East, North Africa, Asia, and the Americas. Delivery Hero SE has a strategic partnership agreement with Woowa Brothers Corp. to expand its Asian operations. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Berlin, Germany.

