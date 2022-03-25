Deltec Asset Management LLC Acquires New Shares in View, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIEW)

Deltec Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in View, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIEW – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 33,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $129,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VIEW. Strs Ohio boosted its stake in View by 44.0% in the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 32,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,000 after purchasing an additional 9,900 shares during the period. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC boosted its stake in View by 71.3% in the 4th quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 1,337,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,229,000 after purchasing an additional 556,455 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. boosted its stake in View by 13.1% in the 3rd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 53,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $291,000 after purchasing an additional 6,216 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in View by 30.6% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 313,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,698,000 after purchasing an additional 73,316 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in View in the 3rd quarter worth $103,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.78% of the company’s stock.

View stock opened at $2.52 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $2.36 and a 200-day moving average of $3.94. View, Inc. has a one year low of $1.25 and a one year high of $9.89.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on VIEW. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of View from $9.00 to $7.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of View from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $1.75 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th.

View Operating Corporation, a technology company, develops, manufactures, and sells smart building products. Its product portfolio includes View Smart Glass that comprise electrochromic glass panels in the form of insulating glass units; View Net, a cloud-connected network infrastructure offering that can incorporate and power smart building devices; View Immersive Experiences, which transforms View Smart Glass windows into transparent, digital, and interactive surfaces; View Sense modules to measure and optimize light, humidity, temperature, air quality, dust, and noise; and View Smart Protect, an intrusion detection solution that can be deployed on View Smart Glass windows to improve the security of a building by detecting glass breakage.

