Deltec Asset Management LLC Buys Shares of 50,000 Artemis Strategic Investment Corp (NASDAQ:ARTE)

Deltec Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Artemis Strategic Investment Corp (NASDAQ:ARTE – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 50,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $481,000.

NASDAQ ARTE opened at $9.87 on Friday. Artemis Strategic Investment Corp has a 52 week low of $9.80 and a 52 week high of $10.17. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.88.

Artemis Strategic Investment Profile (Get Rating)

Artemis Strategic Investment Corporation is a blank check company. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or related business combination with one or more businesses Artemis Strategic Investment Corporation is based in Phoenix, Arizona.

