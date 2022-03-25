Deltec Asset Management LLC Buys Shares of 50,000 Artemis Strategic Investment Corp (NASDAQ:ARTE)

Deltec Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Artemis Strategic Investment Corp (NASDAQ:ARTE – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 50,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $481,000.
NASDAQ ARTE opened at $9.87 on Friday. Artemis Strategic Investment Corp has a 52 week low of $9.80 and a 52 week high of $10.17. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.88.
Artemis Strategic Investment Profile (Get Rating)
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ARTE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Artemis Strategic Investment Corp (NASDAQ:ARTE – Get Rating).
