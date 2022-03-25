Deltec Asset Management LLC Sells 12,000 Shares of Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. (NYSE:ITUB)

Deltec Asset Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. (NYSE:ITUB – Get Rating) by 53.8% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 10,292 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 12,000 shares during the quarter. Deltec Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Itaú Unibanco were worth $39,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ITUB. Huntington National Bank boosted its stake in Itaú Unibanco by 82.7% during the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 9,849 shares of the bank’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 4,457 shares in the last quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. bought a new position in shares of Itaú Unibanco during the third quarter valued at about $54,000. Boston Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Itaú Unibanco during the third quarter worth about $55,000. Wrapmanager Inc. purchased a new stake in Itaú Unibanco during the third quarter worth about $56,000. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Itaú Unibanco by 44.1% in the third quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 11,102 shares of the bank’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 3,396 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.65% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ITUB opened at $5.64 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $55.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92. Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. has a twelve month low of $3.60 and a twelve month high of $6.76. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.50.

Itaú Unibanco ( NYSE:ITUB Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The bank reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.01). Itaú Unibanco had a return on equity of 15.93% and a net margin of 13.73%. The business had revenue of $6.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.95 billion. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. will post 0.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 4th will be given a $0.003 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 1st. This is a boost from Itaú Unibanco’s previous monthly dividend of $0.00. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.64%. Itaú Unibanco’s payout ratio is 5.88%.

ITUB has been the subject of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Itaú Unibanco from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $5.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Barclays started coverage on shares of Itaú Unibanco in a research report on Monday, January 24th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $4.50 price objective on the stock.

Itaú Unibanco Holding SA provides financial products and services to individual and corporate clients in Brazil and abroad. It operates through the following segments: Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Activities with the Market and Corporation. The Retail Banking segment includes credit cards, asset management, insurance, pension plan and capitalization products, and a variety of credit products and services for individuals and small companies.

